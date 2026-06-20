Prince Harry's real reason to bring children to UK, it's not just for King

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked some excitement as reports claim that the couple will be bringing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to UK – not just to meet King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex has a number of engagements to conduct including the ‘one year to go’ event for Invictus Games, and there is also strong insistence that Harry wants his children to finally meet their grandfather.

While nothing has been confirmed officially by the Sussexes nor the Palace, royal insiders have claimed that the monarch has offered a royal accommodation for them to stay. However, a meeting with King Charles is not the only motive for Harry, there another very special and beloved person that he would like his children to meet: Princess Diana.

According to a report by royal expert Richard Eden, Althorp, the stately home where Princess Diana grew up, is to be closed to the public for two days while Harry and Meghan will be visiting.

“This is highly unusual,” a source close to Althorp estate revealed. “Once the house is open to visitors, it’s not usually closed.”

Harry’s uncle, Earl Charles Spencer holds close ties with his nephew. Moreover, the Earl is also responsible for the Northamptonshire estate, which is open to the public for only two months of the year: July and August.

It is hoped to be a poignant visit for Harry’s children to visit their grandmother’s grave for the first time.