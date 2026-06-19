Prince Harry, Meghan get upsetting update from royal family members

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's support for vulnerable members of the royal family seemingly backfired in times when they are packing bags for a UK stay.

The Sussexes have been supporting Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie behind the scenes after they suffered setback after setback due to their parents' scandal.

According to Heat World, they asked the sisters to follow their example by stepping away from royal life. But their warm interaction with Prince William and others at Peter Phillips wedding invited Sussexes' anger.

"Beatrice and Eugenie don’t see the situation in such black-and-white terms. They appreciate Harry and Meghan’s concern, and they do value their advice, but they’re simply not prepared to follow them into exile; they still have too much to lose," the source shared.

Sarah Ferguson's daughters are still hopeful for their royal roles as they believe they did not do anything wrong.

"What people have to remember is that William has always been a huge presence in their lives and they desperately want to believe there’s a future where they can maintain a positive relationship with him," an insider added.

However, Beatrice and Eugenie's bold move might not sit well with Harry and Meghan.