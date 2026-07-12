Jennifer Lopez’s dance video from intimate gathering surfaces online

Jennifer Lopez’s intimate pre-birthday celebration takes over social media.

The On The Floor hitmaker brought her signature energy to Paris as a new video from her celebration has fans talking.

The clip, shared by an unofficial fan account on Saturday, July 11, captured the Office Romance star dancing with pure joy during an intimate gathering.

Dressed in a dazzling black corset gown featuring shimmering details and a dramatic feathered skirt, the pop star appeared to be in high spirits as she danced on a platform inside a luxurious Paris restaurant.

The platform sits above the main dining floor, with set tables visible below and around it, giving her an elevated spot for the performance.

Holding a drink in hand, the Let's Get Loud songstress smiled, moved along to the music, and embraced the festive atmosphere surrounded by friends.

Moreover, she took to Instagram to share a special video with her fans. The official clip showed the Dance Again singer posing as the iconic Eiffel Tower began to sparkle in the background.

Her earrings and necklace shimmered alongside the glowing landmark, creating a dazzling visual effect. The camera then panned down to capture her full outfit, highlighting her glamorous Parisian look.

The gathering comes ahead of Lopez’s 57th birthday on July 24, with the star enjoying time in Paris before the milestone occasion.