Jennifer Lawrence shocks fans with striking resemblance to Bella Hadid

Jennifer Lawrence leaves onlookers stunned with new transformation ahead of 'Hunger Games'

Jennifer Lawrence has changed her look again and during a new outing left fans confused because of an uncanny resemblance with Bella Hadid.

The 35-year-old actress was spotted out and about in a casual get-up and brunette hair, which left fans shocked.

The Hunger Games star has dyed her hair dark for the first time since 2012 and fans, who were used to see her blonde tresses, almost confused her with the supermodel, 29.

The pictures soon began making rounds on social media, as fans from all over the world agreed upon the striking similarity between the two stars.

Taking to X, a fan wrote, "thats…. that’s bella hadid," and another added, "People used to say Bella Hadid looked like Jennifer all the time."

A third chimed in, "i genuinely had to do a double take because i thought this was bella too. the brunette hair completely changed her look," and "the first picture had me fooled," wrote another.

While some argued, "I always thought they looked alike."

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping concluded filming late last year, and the movie will hit the theatres in November 2026.