King Charles, William and Harry celebrate big day despite tensions

King Charles and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, must be rejoicing on a special day despite the family tensions and personal differences.

Today, the world has been honouring fathers and their countless sacrifices on the occasion of Father's Day.

The monarch must be remembering his father, Prince Philip, on this big day.

On the other hand, William, who is a dad to George, Charlotte and Louis, is celebrating his birthday and Father's Day at the same time.

Harry, who shares Archie and Lilibet with Meghan Markle, is receiving all the love from his little family ahead of the UK arrival.

The Royal family released a heartwarming photo from the past featuring the young Charles with his father.

On the other hand, Princess Kate and the Wales children, George, Charlotte and Louis, paid tribute to the best "papa" William today, June 21.

Now, fans await Meghan Markle's Instagram post to honour Prince Harry's fatherhood.