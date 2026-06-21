King Charles says 'Happy Birthday' to Prince William in heartfelt message

King Charles shares heartfelt message for William ahead of Harry's arrival

King Charles marked Prince William's 44th birthday with a loving tribute.

On the official Instagram page of the royal family, the monarch's team shared a heartfelt photo of the father and son sharing a special moment.

"Happy Birthday to the Prince of Wales," the message reads.

William, who is second in line to the throne, has been supporting his father since his father ascended the throne.

Especially after King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, the Prince of Wales held the family tight by showcasing strength.

The father of George, Charlotte and Louis called that year the "hardest" one of his life.

In South Africa, during the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, the Prince of Wales confessed, "Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

"But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal."