Palace shares emotional father-son moment for King Charles

King Charles Office issued a statement on a particularly poignant day as the world celebrates a special relationship.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s father is understood to be receiving heartwarming tributes on Father’s Day today, but Charles took a moment to remember a key figure that he once had.

Buckingham Palace shared a portrait of the then-Prince of Wales with his father Prince Philip at the balcony. It was accompanied by a statement

“Celebrating all Fathers, and thinking of those who wish they could be with their Dads, today.”

The annual occasion comes at a time when the Palace is reportedly buzzing with preparation of a possible meeting with his estranged son Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex is anticipated to bring not only Meghan but also his two children to his home country to fulfil his cancer-stricken father’s wish.

Charles, who is known to be a doting grandfather to Prince William’s three children, had been yearning to have a bond with Archie and Lilibet as well.

The message shared by the monarch’s office is a reflection of how much the King values his close bonds. He is “thinking of those who wish they could be with their Dads” which could also be how Harry feels amid the ongoing rift.