 
Geo News

Palace shares emotional father-son moment for King Charles

King Charles Office releases unseen portrait with statement as Harry meeting causes buzz

By
A. Akmal
|

Published June 21, 2026

Palace shares emotional father-son moment for King Charles
Palace shares emotional father-son moment for King Charles

King Charles Office issued a statement on a particularly poignant day as the world celebrates a special relationship.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s father is understood to be receiving heartwarming tributes on Father’s Day today, but Charles took a moment to remember a key figure that he once had.

Buckingham Palace shared a portrait of the then-Prince of Wales with his father Prince Philip at the balcony. It was accompanied by a statement

“Celebrating all Fathers, and thinking of those who wish they could be with their Dads, today.”

The annual occasion comes at a time when the Palace is reportedly buzzing with preparation of a possible meeting with his estranged son Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex is anticipated to bring not only Meghan but also his two children to his home country to fulfil his cancer-stricken father’s wish.

Charles, who is known to be a doting grandfather to Prince William’s three children, had been yearning to have a bond with Archie and Lilibet as well.

The message shared by the monarch’s office is a reflection of how much the King values his close bonds. He is “thinking of those who wish they could be with their Dads” which could also be how Harry feels amid the ongoing rift.

Make us preferred on Google
Prince William gets special birthday tribute as he turns 44
Prince William gets special birthday tribute as he turns 44
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew ‘secretly scheming' exit amid new security risk
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew ‘secretly scheming' exit amid new security risk
Meghan Markle shares first message about ‘invitation' amid UK return news video
Meghan Markle shares first message about ‘invitation' amid UK return news
King Charles announces historic change for reign after public uproar
King Charles announces historic change for reign after public uproar
Royal Ascot final day turns into family celebration for the Gloucesters
Royal Ascot final day turns into family celebration for the Gloucesters
Duchess Sophie outranks all with unrevealed royal role
Duchess Sophie outranks all with unrevealed royal role
King Charles wont anger Queen Camilla for Meghan Markle video
King Charles wont anger Queen Camilla for Meghan Markle
Duchess of Gloucester celebrates cake day at Royal Ascot alongside newlyweds
Duchess of Gloucester celebrates cake day at Royal Ascot alongside newlyweds