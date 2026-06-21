Beatrice, Eugenie ‘hanging by last thread of hope’ after William’s move

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s two daughters would have hoped that they were under the protection of King Charles up until a several weeks ago when Buckingham Palace issued the pregnancy announcement for Princess Eugenie.

There were also talks about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie being invited to the Royal Ascot, but given the recent events, it seems that the sisters are back in the danger zone.

A looming eviction notice hangs over them as public backlash followed the NAO audit report revealing that they have been living “rent-free” at the grace-and-favour homes.

Moreover, the mere association to Andrew’s shame in the Epstein files have already caused them a lot of trouble in their social circles.

Charles still holds a soft corner for his two nieces but William is making no exceptions for his cousins. Although, one royal expert debates the claim, suggesting that the future King cannot fully burn all bridges for the sake of the monarchy.

“William represents the next generation of royals, it's not going to be a million years before he's king,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe wrote in New Magazine.

The expert said that William realises that just like Princess Anne and Prince Edward have played a huge role for King Charles, he also needs “a few peripheral royals to support the work of the Royal Family”.

The appearance at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding was the “biggest hint” that they are still an “important part”. William being civil to his cousins could be considered a power move.

However, one wrong step from the sisters could shatter all possibilities for a position in the royal fold.