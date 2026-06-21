Reporter suffers scathing reaction from fans after Kate Middleton remark

The Princess of Wales is one of the beloved members of the royal family and holds a popular rank in the public.

Princess Kate, who is most famously recognised by her maiden name Kate Middleton, seemed to have caused some trouble for a presenter after a slip-up in royal titles.

The British press continues to use the name, not out of disrespect but mostly as it a name most searched for online. This didn’t stop royal fans from subjecting BBC presenter Gabby Logan from receiving death threats after referring to Catherine as ‘Kate Middleton’.

During a coverage of football commentary, Gabby shared that she has occasionally done live game coverage and when the camera cuts to someone in the crowd, she has be very careful.

“When you do the build-up and they’ve then cut to someone in the crowd, I've looked at it and thought, I've absolutely no idea,” presenter Mark Chapman shared.

“Then they’ll tell me in my ear who it is, and I'm thinking, I still have absolutely no idea who that is. I can’t mention it in case I pronounce it wrong or, heaven forbid, look out of touch.”

To which, Gabby replied, “I hate them doing that and not knowing, though, don’t you? Like, I then kind of want to know why we're cutting this person? If I don’t know who they are, please tell me so that I can.

“I did know this person when it was cut up once at a rugby game. It was Her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales, but I didn't call her that.”

She continued, “I said, 'Oh, Kate Middleton is in the house’. Can I tell you how many days of abuse I got from mainly American-based accounts telling me that basically I needed to be beheaded because I was anti-Royal. I ‘didn’t realise how incredible this woman was’. I mean, she has got a loyal fan base.”