Princess Eugenie makes first statement as King Charles takes decisive step

Princess Eugenie seemed to have made a pointed statement about her stance as King Charles announced big changes for the monarchy.

The past week had been particularly troubling for Eugenie and her sister Beatrice as the NAO audit report revealed that their uncle has been paying for their grace-and-favour homes, which did not sit well with the taxpaying Britons.

Following the uproar, reports claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie could soon be getting an eviction notice but nothing has been officially confirmed.

However, amid the furore, especially as the public continues to associate the sisters with their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Eugenie chose to share a social media post, which spoke volumes.

“Happy Father's Day to the best there is.. chief child entertainer for besties wedding too. The boys couldn’t ask for a better Dada. Xxxx,” Eugenie wrote in the heartfelt tribute to her husband Jack Brooksbank, clearly ignoring her shamed father.

Experts have noted that unlike her sister Eugenie has taken a bold step to dissociate herself with her father especially after the Epstein files were released.

King Charles had shown a great favour to his niece when he announced her pregnancy news via the Buckingham Palace. Moreover, the Princess were also seen at the wedding of their cousin Peter Phillips.

The latest update could be her way of reiterating to King Charles where her loyalty truly lies.