Meghan Markle will attend Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have plans for the summer as preparations are underway for their visit to the UK.

There is still an official confirmation pending on the matter as Buckingham Palace and the Sussex office has declined to comment, possibly due to the issue of security.

However, there is another major summer event taking place in Hollywood, which is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. Even since the couple had gotten engaged in August 2025, it was the upcoming nuptials were dubbed as the ‘American royal wedding’. And many have been waiting for the invitation, including the Duchess of Sussex.

According to Hollywood sources, Rob Shuter revealed that the wedding guestlist has been finalised and Montecito will not be receiving an invitation from the Grammy-winning popstar.

“Meghan has always been drawn to powerful people,” an insider revealed. “Throughout her career, she’s gravitated toward influential figures and high-profile circles. Taylor became the ultimate prize.”

Another source shared that Meghan wanted to get closer to the Opalite singer as “nobody has more cultural influence than Taylor Swift, and Meghan has wanted that connection for years”.

Hence, Meghan “desperately” wanted the invitation as it would’ve been a stepping ladder. She believed that Taylor could “elevate her status and open doors”.

Meanwhile, the recently-inducted musician at the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame “values loyalty and genuine relationships” and keeps her distance for people who just want access.