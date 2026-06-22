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Geno Smith's ex-partner alleges domestic assault in viral IG post: Here's what to know

Smith, who is a second-round draft pick, regrouped with the New York Jets this offseason

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 22, 2026

Geno Smiths ex-partner alleges domestic assault in viral IG post: Heres what to know
Geno Smith's ex-partner alleges domestic assault in viral IG post: Here's what to know

A woman’s accusation of domestic violence against Jets star QB Geno Smith has taken the internet by storm after a viral Instagram post.

Smith is having off time prior to joining training camp next month, is seen in a shirtless IG story that with the mother of his child allegedly accused him of domestic violence.

The Instagram Story, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter) has an edited text overlay that reads, “GENO SMITH beat my a** cause he HATES taking care of his special needs kid and can’t be left alone with him because he’d rather watch s** online and play Call of Duty.”

As it’s a developing story, there has so far been no comment made by Smith regarding the accusations framed against him by his baby mama.

In the viral clip, there’s no indication of physically abusive behavior, as Smith is heard keeping calm and asking the woman to leave.

Meanwhile, police arrived at the home, but no arrests were made.

Smith, who is a second-round draft pick, regrouped with the New York Jets this offseason.

The veteran QB has inked the contract extension with two years left on his deal.

Amid the viral domestic violence accusations, the Jets QB’s career might hit a pause before the 2026 season gets underway.

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