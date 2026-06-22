Aaron Wiggins headed to Atlanta as Hawks swing trade with Thunder ahead of NBA Draft

Aaron Wiggins traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder after a deal was finalised between Atlanta Hawks and OKC Thunder for two second-round draft picks.

The trade was finalised on Sunday, June 21, 2026, multiple media outlets have reported on the development.

The OKC Thunder will acquire Atlanta’s second-round pick in 2030 and the least favourable of the Hawks’ for LA Lakers’ second-round pick in 2032.

The trade would mean the Thunder will have 14 players under contract.

The Thunder are set to enter the first round of the NBA Draft with two picks on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

In trade, the Hawks will secure a 27-year-old guard who played an instrumental role on the Thunder’s championship roster in 2024-25.

Wiggins posted 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds during the Thunder’s NBA title run in 23 minutes per game in the regular season.

While in the postseason, guard scored 6.0 points in 13.8 minutes.

Last season, Wiggins, who is 6 feet and 5 inches, posted 9.4 points in 65 games, starting in 21 games last season.

Wiggins was picked as the 55th in the 2021 NBA Draft, providing the Hawks another young blood and reliable bench weapon who is exploring his chances in Atlanta.

The Hawks faced defeat in the first round after leading 2-1 against the ultimate NBA champion New York Knicks.