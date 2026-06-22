King Charles gives shock to Prince William with power move

King Charles' unexpected invite to Prince Harry and his family created an uneasy situation behind the Palace walls.

For the unversed, there are strong claims about the Sussexes' return to the UK in mid-July. Harry and Meghan might bring their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to England as well for the Invictus Games promotional events.

A royal commentator, Rebecca English, revealed that a royal accommodation has been offered to the Duke, but there has been no response made as of now.

Now, the Daily Mail brought some shocking inside information, reporting that there is serious tension between the King and his son William over Harry's comeback.

The Prince of Wales had a "frosty exchange" with his father as well during the Trooping the Colour event.

As per the source, "King’s relationship with William is not in a good place", and the father-son duo are "very low ebb."

William believes that the monarch is making a "misjudgment" in giving Harry another chance.

"Queen Camilla, King Charles, and the Princess of Wales were not outwardly warm together that day, and the reason was not just the protesters. Relations were decidedly frosty backstage," an insider spilt.

However, sources close to the King denied any kind of tensions with Prince William, calling their bond positive like before.