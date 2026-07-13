Meghan Markle set to make special on-air appearance after King’s nod

Meghan Markle will be making a special appearance in just two weeks after the much-anticipated reunion with the King following a stern warning from Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of Sussex touched down on British soil, along with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to meet Charles and Camilla on Friday. Following the visit, the Palace issued a statement that while the family gathering had occurred there would be no further details mentioned and neither photos would be released.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been pursuing her own business path ever since leaving her senior royal position with Prince Harry, would finally be appearing on TV, but not for a tell-all interview.

The long-awaited MasterChef Australia guest appearance finally has an air date and the show will be making it to the screens on Sunday, July 26.

The episode was filmed two months ago when Harry and Meghan conducted their Australia visit for various engagements.

The As Ever founder will be serving as a guest judge the hit cooking competition joining judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli as the competition heads into its final stretch.

“I love food and I love Australia. It was an easy yes,” Meghan said during the episode.

Meghan will challenge the contestants to create a dish centred around one seasonal ingredient while sharing the personal story behind it.