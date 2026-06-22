Prince George’s school announcement follows major shake-up

Prince William and Princess Kate’s son Prince George will be beginning a new chapter in his life to learn the ropes of his destined role in the royal family.

Kensington Palace confirmed that George will be following in the footsteps of his royal predecessors, including his father William and uncle Prince Harry, by enrolling in Eton College, an all-boys elite boarding school.

There had been some concerns about security of the young royal especially since a teen boy was found dead in his room in February of this year. While there was no foul play detected in the case so far, a probe is being conducted to clear anything suspicious.

George will be provided with full-time security whilst he is at school, as was the protocol for Harry and William when they attended. Although, a major change was announced just weeks prior to the young prince’s first day.

Eton’s current Head Master Simon Henderson, who took up the post in 2015, shared that he would leave the school next September.

According to The Sunday Times, Alastair Chirnside, 50, is considered the frontrunner to be Henderson’s replacement. He is currently serving as warden at co-ed school St Edward’s in Oxford.

“The favourite is probably him. He's got a very good name in the boarding school world,” Charles Bonas, founder of elite schools advisory firm, said.

Chirnside has previously taught at Eton, which also serves as an advantage to him.