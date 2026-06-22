Prince Archie sends message to King Charles after grandpa's generous offer

Prince Archie, like his father, Prince Harry, keeps the UK close to his heart, and a new family photo is proof of it.

On June 21, Meghan Markle celebrated Father's Day by paying a sweet tribute to Archie and Lilibet's one-and-only papa, Harry.

The Duchess shared an adorable picture showcasing Sussex's kids giving a warm hug to their father.

In the caption, Meghan said, "They’re so lucky to have you. We all are. Happy Father’s Day to our one and only."

Fans were quick to notice that Archie was wearing a red and white England kit with dark blue shorts.

Notably, the picture came during the FIFA World Cup. England is set to face Ghana on Tuesday.

Archie's uncle, Prince William, is also a huge fan of football. Ahead of their first match against Croatia, the future King sent his greetings to them.

On the Prince and Princess of Wales official Instagram page, William wrote, "Good luck to England ahead of their first World Cup group match tonight! Here's to a great tournament ahead. W"

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan gave a special glimpse of Archie and Lilibet before the family's expected UK arrival in mid-July.

As per reports, King Charles has "offered" the Sussexes a royal accommodation for their safe stay.