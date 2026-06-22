Queen Camilla true feelings on Princes William, Harry reunion laid bare

Queen Camilla warns King about William, Harry meeting: ‘huge gamble’

Preparations seem to be underway for a major diplomatic event that is set to take place in the royal territory, however, this time, it is not about two states but rather estranged siblings.

King Charles, a doting grandfather who is reportedly eager to meet Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has made a generous offer for the Sussexes to stay at one of the royal residences and even pay for their full-time security.

Although, this would not be an occasion without its set of challenges as there are two key figures uncomfortable with the whole arrangement. The monarch has taken a bold step for his warring sons and believes it’s high time that they both sort out their differences.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla is unsure about Charles’s move and William isn’t happy about it either, sources revealed to Woman’s Day.

Camilla believes the “whole idea is complete lunacy” and William, who is still furious at Harry still, agrees with her. He is pushing back at the demands and they both continue to raise the point that Harry and Meghan “cannot be trusted”.

The report insists that the King is “increasingly emotional about the situation between William and Harry because, from his point of view, far too much time has already been lost”. He thought that there would never come a day when his two sons would reconcile but now he is putting his foot down and stepping in.

“William is still livid and can’t understand why his father keeps extending olive branches. As far as he’s concerned, Harry is beyond hope,” the source said.

“Camilla isn’t much more enthusiastic and has made no secret of her belief that Charles is taking a huge gamble.”