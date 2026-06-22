Justin Bieber, son Jack strike uncanny resemblance in new photo

Hailey Bieber shared a new family photo featuring son Jack Blues Bieber, whose striking resemblance to dad Justin Bieber was impossible to miss.

Celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, the beauty brand and skin care founder took to her Instagram Stories.

She melted hearts with a series of photos. Among others one adorable snapshot captured the father-son duo seated together at a piano, capturing a quiet moment at home.

The image, photographed from behind, shows the Baby hitmaker holding Jack, who looked just like a mini version of his father, on his lap as they face the piano keys.

Both have identical buzz cuts, a detail Hailey couldn't help but point out. Overlaying the picture, she jokingly wrote, "have you ever seen 2 heads be so similar?"

The following image showed the Beauty and a Beat singer standing on a wooden dock beside a lake, holding his son in one arm while balancing a fishing rod from the other. The proud mother captioned the image, "best Daddy.”

Another photo taken from behind, captures the Swag maker carrying the one-year-old while standing in bright sunlight near a plain white wall.

The final image is a close-up selfie of the parents cuddling together. Hailey rests her face against Justin's cheek as both smile softly at the camera. Over the photo, she wrote, "baby Daddy is very fine" along with a smiling emoji.

While the Biebers have largely kept their son out of the public eye since welcoming him in August 2024, they occasionally share carefully selected glimpses of their family life.

Rather than revealing his face, the couple typically posts photos with the baby's face turned away from the camera.

The latest snapshots offer new look at Justin's role as a father as Hailey and fans alike marvel at just how much the little one appeared to be the spitting image of his father.