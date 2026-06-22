Clive Davis dies due to age-related illness at his Manhattan home aged 94

Music titan Clive Davis dies peacefully at Manhattan home at 94

Clive Davis, the legendary music executive who shaped the careers of some of the biggest names in modern music, has died at the age of 94. His death marked an end to the era that defined multiple generations of global pop and rock.

According to Variety, he died on Monday, June 22, at his Manhattan home. He was recently hospitalized for an upper respiratory infection. Reports suggest that he passed peacefully due to his age-related illness.

The iconic music producer, with a career spanning over five decades, was considered one of the most influential figures in the recording industry.

He was most famously known as the driving force behind the careers of several acclaimed artists, including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, and Santana.

Fans, friends and family poured in tributes for one of the greatest music executives of all time.

One of his fans wrote: “The music industry will officially never see another legendary titan like Clive Davis who actually cared about pure art.” Another expressed, “A true giant in music history. Condolences to his family and loved ones.”

A look back Clive Davis’s music career:

Davis began his career at Columbia Records, eventually rising to become its president in the late 1960s.

Later, he founded Arista Records, which became home to some of the most commercially successful artists of the 1980s.

Despite being one of the senior figures, he was widely known for his active role in the whole music making process, including creative process, shaping albums, selecting materials and even guiding artistic direction.