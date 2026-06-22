Laura Loomer hits out at Candace Owens over 'SawFace' barb in viral Charlie Kirk feud

Laura Loomer and Candace Owens exchanged barbs in the ongoing controversy involving late 31-year-old conservative Charlie Kirk.

The latest exchange comes amid Owens leveling allegations against Loomer over former Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s legacy.

Loomer taking to X (formerly Twitter) hits out at podcaster Owens with a detailed post on June 22, 2026.

The post includes screenshots of text messages she alleged showed she had been in touch with Kirk before his assassination.

In her response, Loomer hits hard on Owens’s claims that she had positioned herself as one of Kirk’s closest aides.

“I never claimed to be an advisor to Charlie and never claimed to be his close friend,” Loomer penned.

She then went on to share some of the screenshots of conversation from June 2025 to support her claims that Kirk invited her over to TPUSA headquarters just weeks before his death.

While clapping back at Owens for “Saw Face” jab, Loomer wrote, “I don’t care if you call me “Saw Face.” Your attacks on my appearance don’t upset me. It just makes you look belligerent.”

The row erupted after Owens mocked Loomer about disputing claims about her standing within President Donald Trump’s political circle.

Charlie Kirk was murdered after an alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson opened fire at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.