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Who is Andy Burnham? Next Prime Minister of UK as Keir Starmer resigns

Andy Burnham emerges as clear frontrunner to succeed Keir Starmer

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 22, 2026

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Who is Andy Burnham? Next Prime Minister of UK as Keir Starmer resigns
Who is Andy Burnham? Next Prime Minister of UK as Keir Starmer resigns 

The United Kingdom is set to have a new prime minister after Keir Starmer’s resignation.

Ex-prime minister Keir Starmer disclosed his resignation on Monday, June 22, 2026, after serving two years.

The announcement is made following Andy Burnham’s convincing victory in the Makerfield by-election, which signals that the party has moved on from Starmer’s leadership.

Starmer will remain as caretaker prime minister till September, until his successor is chosen before Parliament.

Who is Andy Burnham?

Burnham, who served as Mayor of Greater Manchester, is now the clear frontrunner to be the next Labour leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The politician took the oath to become the new MP of Makerfield on Monday afternoon and made a trip to London to start the process of transition.

The support for Burnham came quickly. Wes Streeting, the former Health Secretary who earlier declared his intention to take part in any leadership elections, confirmed that he will be supporting Burnham's candidacy.

Leadership contest timeline

The Labour Party has established the following timeline for selecting its new leader:

  • July 9, 2026: Nominations open for leadership candidates
  • July 16, 2026: Nominations open prior to the summer recess

In case more than one candidate appears, the party members who are eligible will vote for their new leader. But since both Streeting and the rest of his rivals are supporting Burnham, this election is likely to be a coronation.

What happens next?

King Charles III will invite the newly elected Labour leader to become Prime Minister officially. Burnham is expected to be in place by September, or sooner if the party unites behind a single candidate.

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