Giannis sweepstakes down to Celtics, Heat: Shocking reason Bucks are moving him now

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes are down to two teams, with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat confirmed as finalists to land the Milwaukee Bucks superstar ahead of Tuesday’s NBA draft.

As reported by ESPN, it is anticipated that Antetokounmpo will be traded before the draft process begins, as the Celtics and Heat are actively hunting for the two-time MVP of the league. The Bucks have been involved in serious discussions for trading their player with the above mentioned teams.

The proposal of Boston focuses on five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster swap of two major NBA players.

Brown, with an average of 25.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists for the Celtics, is positioned as the sixth MVP in last season. The Heat, on the other hand, have presented players who are under a controlled salary alongside draft picks, which includes their 13th overall pick in this year’s draft. It is said that Miami will definitely present Tyler Herro and Kel’el Ware in any deal that they might offer, with Bam Adebayo being their only untouchable asset.

31-year-old Antetokounmpo is said to be interested in getting traded to both franchises and will likely commit himself to either franchise for the long run. Antetokounmpo will be eligible for a four-year contract extension worth $275 million after six months from signing the trade.

The co-owner of Bucks Jimmy Haslam, has indicated the team wants a resolution before the final draft.