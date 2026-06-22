Larry the cat awaits his seventh UK prime minister at No 10 after Starmer resigns

The UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a surprise resignation in a brief speech at Downing Street on June 22, 2026.

The resignation has arrived after Burnham clinched a big win in Thursday’s Markerfield by-election over Reform.

UK Prime Minister Starmer, in his final address, set out the next course of action amid rising political temperatures at Westminster.

He said he would ask the labor to fix a timetable to elect the next leader of the house from July 9.

The UK Parliament is returning from summer break on 1 September.

While amid all the buzz of the UK PM stepping down, there’s one permanent player that has outlasted every other UK prime minister since 2011; Larry the cat.

And Larry is now waiting to welcome his seventh prime minister.

Let’s first find out who and why Larry the cat remains one permanent resident at 10 Downing Street despite political upheavals.

Who is Chief Mouser (Larry the cat)?

Larry the cat, who is often dubbed the longest-serving “Chief Mouser” of 10 Downing Street (the official residence of the UK prime minister), is waiting to welcome a seventh British prime minister in a row.

The grey-and-white striped cat, who has gained a popular symbol of calmness in British politics, has been occupying a residence at 10 Downing Street since February 15, 2011.

Larry the cat was adopted by the then UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

Since then it has gained a symbolic significance in the musical chairs of the British Prime Minister.

Why, because over the course of 15 years, Larry has witnessed the six prime ministers who come and go, but the chief mouser remains the occupant.

The chief mousers—who are often known as Britain’s “first feline,” Larry’s role includes greeting visitors, often buzzing during photo sessions of world leaders at the historic black of No. 10.