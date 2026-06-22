What is red weather warning? Everything you need to know about severe heatwave

Met Office forecasts temperatures expected to reach 38-40°C (100-104°F) on Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25, across parts of England and Wales.

With severe heat temperatures, a red warning has been issued.

A red warning refers to the severe level of alert issued by the Met Office. It indicates that “dangerous weather is expected,” which is a “high risk to life.” When a red warning is issued, residents of the affected areas are urged to take immediate action to protect themselves and others.

What to expect during a red warning

Severe damage to property and infrastructure

Major travel disruption, including road and rail closures

Risk to life even for healthy individuals

Power outages and disruption to essential services like water and mobile networks

Potential for roads to soften and become hazardous

Why has a red warning been issued?

The warning spans areas of southern Wales, London, the Midlands, and parts of southern and eastern England. Forecasters warn that extreme heat combined with high humidity is expected, which can make conditions even worse.

The rising temperature is expected to break the UK’s June temperature record of 35.6°C (96°F) set in 1976.

Update on school closure

As reported by the BBC, Some schools across the West region are expected to close early as there’s a risk involved in staff and pupils staying for prolonged periods inside stuffy classrooms.

Institutes in Wiltshire, including Kingdown School, Clarendon Academy, Pewsey Vale School, and Dilton Marsh Primary, are set to close at 12:30 BST.

Moreover, Kingsholm Primary in Gloucester will end lessons at 13:20 BST until Thursday, with students informed to wear their regular PE kit.

How to stay safe in a red weather warning

For the safety of citizens, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a read heat-health alert mentioning “a risk to life for even the healthy population.”

To stay safe, citizens are urged to:

Avoid the sun between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Stay hydrated

Stay indoors and keep homes cool by closing curtains and windows

Check on vulnerable people (elders, children, and people diagnosed with special health conditions)

Avoid all outdoor activities and unnecessary travelling

Never leave kids or pets in parked car

Experts warn that the extreme weather isn’t a one-off event, as it is no longer an inconvenience; it is a growing public health threat.