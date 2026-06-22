Lamine Yamal makes World Cup history, matches Pelé, surpasses Messi as Spain rolls

Lamine Yamal, the Spanish trailblazer, has ignited the flame at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with his debut net against Saudi Arabia on Sunday, June 21.

Yamal, 18, scored an early goal just 10 minutes into the play, leading Spain to a dominating win with a score of 4-0 against Saudi Arabia.

Yamal, the teen phenom, bespoke a performance that shut down criticism from those who were casting doubts on his pick for the mega tournament.

With his debut goal, Yamal has not only broken soccer G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi’s record but also paired with soccer great Pelé.

After Spain’s shock draw in the opener against Cabo Verde, soccer fans' criticism forced La Roja to include the Barcelona star in the playing XI.

After Spain’s win, social media erupts into fire, hailing it as a ‘Yamal moment.’

Every time Yamal’s name was displayed on the big screen, the crowd roared, wearing his name across the back of their shirts at the Atlanta stadium.

‘Lemine Yamal Moment’: What does it mean?

Lamine Yamal has become the only seventh player in football history to have netted the ball across the line before turning 19.

Not just that, the teen phenom has also paired soccer great Pelé's record, becoming the second age 18 or younger to open the score sheet in a match, the other was a 17-year-old, Pelé, who did this against Wales in 1958.

Yamal, who has been breaking Messi’s records at Barcelona, has now narrowly broken them on the international stage, too.

Messi scored his first goal when he was about to celebrate his 19th birthday back in 2006, while the young blood of Spain did it two weeks younger.

For a true ‘Yamal Moment’ we will have to wait and see whether he helps the Spaniard to reach the World Cup final on July 19 before he turns 19.