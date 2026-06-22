Dusty May set to join Dallas Mavericks after Michigan success

Dusty May is reportedly set to join the Dallas Mavericks after a successful run at the University of Michigan basketball program, which helped transition the program into a competitive national force.

The decision to hire Dusty May appeared to be a surprise to basketball pundits and fans alike as the 49-year-old wasn’t heavily linked to National Basketball Association (NBA) coaching vacancies.

The iconic coach gained national attention due to his work ethic and particularly for transforming programs with disciplined systems, defensive structure, and strong player development.

He is widely praised for his coaching style, which helps underdog rosters and creates a cohesive team identity.

His departure from Michigan came at a time when the program was beginning to stabilize under his leadership, making the timing of the NBA move especially significant for college basketball observers.

His appointment with Mavericks comes after recent underwhelming performances by the team. The team were looking for a coach who could bring structure, accountability and a system-first identity rather than relying solely on star-driven offense.

May’s hiring signals the management’s readiness to pivot toward a long-term development-focused approach.

Michigan now faces the challenge of replacing a coach who had only recently begun shaping the roster in his system.