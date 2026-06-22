Fake 'Build Vice City' GTA 6 beta test delivers malware to gamers globally: how to spot it

A GTA 6 scam has been targeting enthusiastic gamers globally who are racing against time to get a firsthand look at the game of the decade, Grand Theft Auto 6.

The online scam is using fake online portals and emails to deliver early access to GTA 6 before its official rollout.

The scammers are capitalizing on the excitement of long-awaited GTA 6 enthusiasts to lure them into delivering early access to the next installment of GTA.

Online users have been complaining of the fraud, saying they received emails that invite them to play a pre-release “beta” version of GTA 6 in an attempt to alert the developers to any bugs before it becomes official on November 19, 2026.

One of the fraudulent websites flashes a message on its page, “We need you to help us build Vice City.

Before GTA VI launches to the world, we’re inviting a select group of players to experience the game early.”

Some of the fake sites are providing a code to access the game, called a “beta key,” on Xbox and PlayStation 5 consoles.

So be aware of such scams before you fall prey to these online frauds.

These fake beta invites may claim to download a piece of software that is presented as the new game, which in one highlight was identified as GTA Mobile 6.

Credit: Online screenshot of fraudulent portals that claims to be selling GTA 6 beta version

For context, Rockstar Games has no legal beta testing programme announced for GTA 6, so it is best to treat such offers of early access with caution.

Rockstar Games remains the only official developer of Grand Theft Auto 6 who has announced the rollout on November 19, 2026.