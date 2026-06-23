Messi breaks embarrassing World Cup record against Austria: here's the record he broke

Messi breaks embarrassing World Cup record against Austria: here's what happened

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has claimed an unwanted World Cup record during tonight’s Group J fixture against Austria, which ended with a 2-0 victory for Argentina.

The two goals in the game were scored by the master dribbler, making him the highest goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history. He has scored 18 goals in 28 caps for Argentina in six world cups.

Messi opened the score for Argentina in the 39th minute of the match and then sealed victory by finding the net again in the second half stoppage time.

His World Cup goals break down by tournament as follows:

2006 (Germany): 1 goal

2010 (South Africa): 0 goals

2014 (Brazil): 4 goals

2018 (Russia): 1 goal

2022 (Qatar): 7 goals

2026: 5 goals (as of June 23, 2026)

However, the acclaimed player also broke another unusual record after missing a penalty during the match. He became the player with the most missed penalties in FIFA World Cup history.

Reports suggest that the 38-year-old took his seventh penalty, the most by any player in tournament history, against Austria and missed.

The miss was his third from the penalty spot at the World Cup, extending his own record for the most penalties missed in tournament history.

Previously the record of most missed penalties in the FIFA World Cup history was held by Ghana’s Asamoah Gyaan, who missed two penalties.