 
Geo News

Messi breaks embarrassing World Cup record against Austria: here's the record he broke

He became the player with the most missed penalties in FIFA World Cup history

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 23, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
Messi breaks embarrassing World Cup record against Austria: heres what happened
Messi breaks embarrassing World Cup record against Austria: here's what happened

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has claimed an unwanted World Cup record during tonight’s Group J fixture against Austria, which ended with a 2-0 victory for Argentina.

The two goals in the game were scored by the master dribbler, making him the highest goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history. He has scored 18 goals in 28 caps for Argentina in six world cups.

Messi opened the score for Argentina in the 39th minute of the match and then sealed victory by finding the net again in the second half stoppage time.

His World Cup goals break down by tournament as follows:

  • 2006 (Germany): 1 goal
  • 2010 (South Africa): 0 goals
  • 2014 (Brazil): 4 goals
  • 2018 (Russia): 1 goal
  • 2022 (Qatar): 7 goals
  • 2026: 5 goals (as of June 23, 2026)

However, the acclaimed player also broke another unusual record after missing a penalty during the match. He became the player with the most missed penalties in FIFA World Cup history.

Reports suggest that the 38-year-old took his seventh penalty, the most by any player in tournament history, against Austria and missed. 

The miss was his third from the penalty spot at the World Cup, extending his own record for the most penalties missed in tournament history.

Previously the record of most missed penalties in the FIFA World Cup history was held by Ghana’s Asamoah Gyaan, who missed two penalties. 

Trump Administration proposes 75% citizenship fee hike, raising cost to $1,330
Trump Administration proposes 75% citizenship fee hike, raising cost to $1,330
Argentina vs Austria: Lionel Messi makes history with record-breaking 17th World Cup goal
Argentina vs Austria: Lionel Messi makes history with record-breaking 17th World Cup goal
Giannis sweepstakes down to Celtics, Heat: Shocking reason Bucks are moving him now
Giannis sweepstakes down to Celtics, Heat: Shocking reason Bucks are moving him now
Clive Davis dies due to age-related illness at his Manhattan home aged 94
Clive Davis dies due to age-related illness at his Manhattan home aged 94
X (formerly Twitter), Zoom, Reddit, Teams all go down at once: Reason revealed
X (formerly Twitter), Zoom, Reddit, Teams all go down at once: Reason revealed
Dusty May set to join Dallas Mavericks after Michigan success
Dusty May set to join Dallas Mavericks after Michigan success
Alan Greenspan dead at 100: How ‘Maestro' shaped US economic policy for two decades?
Alan Greenspan dead at 100: How ‘Maestro' shaped US economic policy for two decades?
Who is Andy Burnham? Next Prime Minister of UK as Keir Starmer resigns
Who is Andy Burnham? Next Prime Minister of UK as Keir Starmer resigns