Nancy Guthrie update: Ransom note claims she died accidently, FBI confirms authenticity

The latest update on the mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie comes as conflicting reports about ransom notes emerge.

From an Air Mail news article released on Saturday, the ransom note that was sent to TMZ on February 6 purportedly featured an "apology" for the "accidental death" of Guthrie in the kidnapping process. In the note, it is claimed that the people holding Nancy were prepared to give her back to her family for a cost. It was reported that the note was authentic since it originated from the same IP address where the earlier letter with information only known to the kidnapper came.

But, TMZ's Harvey Levin shared conflicting remarks. During a video statement, Levin confirmed that the ransom note was marked as “authentic” by the FBI but had no information about her death.

False ransom notes have been coming out in droves ever since Nancy went missing from her Arizona home on February 1st. The first ransom note requested $4 million worth of Bitcoin.

Addressing the kidnappers directly, Savannah Guthrie said in an emotional video message: “We received your message and understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

TMZ also unveiled that the FBI put $270 into the initial ransom request. The outlet claims they contacted the FBI around one month ago, granting permission to pay additional Bitcoin to track the suspect, but the agency “ghosted” them after initially calling the idea “interesting.”

Till now, no arrests have been made.