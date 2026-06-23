 
Geo News

FDA recalls over 11,000 bottles of blood pressure medication: What should patients do?

The medication was developed by India based manufacturer

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 23, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
FDA recalls over 11,000 bottles of blood pressure medication: What should patients do?
FDA recalls over 11,000 bottles of blood pressure medication: What should patients do?

The United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration has recalled around 11,000 bottles of blood pressure medication due to a failed quality control testing, fearing that the drug might be less effective.

The recall order issued on June 5, 2026, was for 11,460 bottles of Chlorthalidone Tablets manufactured by an India-based pharmaceutical company, Inventia Healthcare Limited.

The drug, used to treat hypertension and reduce excess fluid caused by heart, kidney or liver disease, failed dissolution specifications, prompting authorities to take action.

Here is the detailed description of the recalled medication, which is distributed in the U.S. by New-Jersey based Rising Pharma Holdings.

  • Product description: Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP, 25 mg
  • Size: 100-tablet bottle, with NDC: 64980-599-01 and batch code: RISA24001
  • Size: 1,000-tablet bottle, with NDC: 64980-599-10 and batch code: ISB24002
  • Expiration date: 04/2027
  • Affected quantity: 11,460 bottles

Consumers of the blood pressure medication are advised to tally their medicine with the given details and if their drug turns out to be the one recalled. They should immediately consult with their pharmacist or doctor to determine the best course of action.

The FDA is yet to establish a risk level for the recall, meaning the potential health risk associated with the affected medication remains under evaluation.

Messi breaks embarrassing World Cup record against Austria: here's the record he broke
Messi breaks embarrassing World Cup record against Austria: here's the record he broke
Argentina vs Austria: Lionel Messi makes history with record-breaking 17th World Cup goal
Argentina vs Austria: Lionel Messi makes history with record-breaking 17th World Cup goal
Giannis sweepstakes down to Celtics, Heat: Shocking reason Bucks are moving him now
Giannis sweepstakes down to Celtics, Heat: Shocking reason Bucks are moving him now
Clive Davis dies due to age-related illness at his Manhattan home aged 94
Clive Davis dies due to age-related illness at his Manhattan home aged 94
X (formerly Twitter), Zoom, Reddit, Teams all go down at once: Reason revealed
X (formerly Twitter), Zoom, Reddit, Teams all go down at once: Reason revealed
Dusty May set to join Dallas Mavericks after Michigan success
Dusty May set to join Dallas Mavericks after Michigan success
Alan Greenspan dead at 100: How ‘Maestro' shaped US economic policy for two decades?
Alan Greenspan dead at 100: How ‘Maestro' shaped US economic policy for two decades?
Who is Andy Burnham? Next Prime Minister of UK as Keir Starmer resigns
Who is Andy Burnham? Next Prime Minister of UK as Keir Starmer resigns