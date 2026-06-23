FDA recalls over 11,000 bottles of blood pressure medication: What should patients do?

The United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration has recalled around 11,000 bottles of blood pressure medication due to a failed quality control testing, fearing that the drug might be less effective.

The recall order issued on June 5, 2026, was for 11,460 bottles of Chlorthalidone Tablets manufactured by an India-based pharmaceutical company, Inventia Healthcare Limited.

The drug, used to treat hypertension and reduce excess fluid caused by heart, kidney or liver disease, failed dissolution specifications, prompting authorities to take action.

Here is the detailed description of the recalled medication, which is distributed in the U.S. by New-Jersey based Rising Pharma Holdings.

Product description: Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP, 25 mg

Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP, 25 mg Size: 100-tablet bottle, with NDC: 64980-599-01 and batch code: RISA24001

100-tablet bottle, with NDC: 64980-599-01 and batch code: RISA24001 Size: 1,000-tablet bottle, with NDC: 64980-599-10 and batch code: ISB24002

1,000-tablet bottle, with NDC: 64980-599-10 and batch code: ISB24002 Expiration date: 04/2027

04/2027 Affected quantity: 11,460 bottles

Consumers of the blood pressure medication are advised to tally their medicine with the given details and if their drug turns out to be the one recalled. They should immediately consult with their pharmacist or doctor to determine the best course of action.

The FDA is yet to establish a risk level for the recall, meaning the potential health risk associated with the affected medication remains under evaluation.