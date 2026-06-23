Federal judge dismisses DOJ retaliatory subpoenas targeting Minnesota officials

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has faced another major setback from the judiciary as a federal judge has dismissed government subpoenas issued to Democratic Party politicians.

For the unversed, the Legal Information Institute (LLI) defines a subpoena as a formal, legally binding document issued by a court or government agency. It commands an individual to appear in person to testify under oath, to produce specific documents or tangible evidence, or both.

The Trump administration issued legal summons to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and several other officials who outrightly criticised the government’s anti-immigration crackdown, also known as Operation Metro Surge.

Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz ruled that subpoenas were issued for illegal reasons, adding, “The government could not provide a single plausible reason” for its action.

The veteran judge, appointed by George W Bush, slammed the administration for threatening and attempting to punish states and localities that have adopted sanctuary policies.

Judge Schiltz wrote, “The fact that connections between the information sought in the subpoenas and any possible criminal violation range from extremely weak to nonexistent only adds to the overwhelming evidence that these subpoenas were not issued to investigate, but to harass, coerce, and retaliate.”

The Minneapolis mayor and Minnesota governor welcomed the ruling, describing it as a win for “rule of law.”

Despite the ruling, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice (DOJ) said: “The department will continue to act in full compliance with the law to investigate the unlawful obstruction of federal law enforcement operations.”