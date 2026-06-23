Iran’s ‘Thank You’ letter to Los Angeles after World Cup match goes viral: here’s what it said

The Iranian football team participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup recently caught everyone’s attention as they left a “thank you” letter for Los Angeles.

The team, which has based its training camp in Mexico due to recent hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, left a handwritten note in their dressing room after 0-0 draw against Belgium in Group G fixture on Sunday.

The Football Federation of Iran (FFIRI) later shared images of the letter, which carried a message of “peace, respect and friendship.”

The team expressed gratitude for the hospitality shown to them at Los Angeles stadium: “Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality.”

The letter further stated: “From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast.”

The team added that they came to LA with pride, competed with honour and left with dignity.

The Iranian football team also thanked the Iranian diaspora living in the U.S. for their continued support throughout the matches.

Due to tensions between both countries, the Iranian team has set up its camp in Tijuana, Mexico and is allowed to travel to the U.S. only for their match and is expected the U.S. borders within the same day.

Earlier, the Iranian head coach Amir Ghalenoei described that team as “most oppressed in the world cup,” due to continous travel.