Beyoncé reveals touching reason Jay-Z decided to change hairstyle

Beyoncé revealed their daughter Blue Ivy Carter inspired Jay-Z to embrace his natural hair.

In a seven-minute video, the Cowboy Carter artist shared the touching reason behind the rapper’s decision, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, to change hairstyle recently.

"Our daughter was about 5, and she wasn't feeling very confident about her hair at the time," the 35-time Grammy winner says of Blue Ivy. "When she told her father that, it inspired Jay to grow out his hair."

"We really wanted her to love and embrace every inch of her gorgeous curls," the Crazy In Love songstress continues, as childhood clips of her eldest daughter spending time with her father play in a montage. "The 5-year-old Blue had no idea that her father's hair had texture like hers."

Narrated by the most-awarded artist in Grammy history herself, the video, released on Sunday, June 21, documents the record executive’s hair journey and an in-depth process of how his locs have been carefully combed out.

After growing his hair out and wearing it in locs for eight years, the Beautiful Liar singer credits her haircare line for her husband's hair growth and calls him the brand's "most loyal customer."

She explains that the 25-Grammys winner decided to comb out his locs so he could wear his hair in an afro in honour of his late father, Adnis Reeves.

For the unversed, Jay-Z, 56, debuted his afro while headlining The Roots picnic in Philadelphia, backed by the hip-hop band of the same name.