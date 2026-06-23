Katie Price celebrates career milestone as husband shares sweet tribute

Katie Price had one very vocal supporter cheering her on as she celebrated a major career moment this week.

Ahead of the BAFTA screening of her new documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, husband Lee Andrews took to social media with a heartfelt message for the former glamour model, proving he’s firmly in her corner.

Sharing a glamorous photo of Katie dressed in red, Lee wrote: “So proud of you at your baftas screening,” adding a string of red heart emojis for good measure.

The sweet tribute came just days after Lee’s release from prison in Dubai and ahead of what could be one of Katie’s most revealing projects to date.

Produced by Louis Theroux’s BAFTA-winning Mindhouse Productions, the four-part Sky Original series promises an unfiltered look at Katie’s life, covering everything from fame and family to financial struggles, cosmetic surgery and her highly publicised relationships.

And according to Katie, viewers should brace themselves.

“When I had my breakdown, I don’t think people really knew how bad it was, and how it affected people in my life,” she said during a recent appearance at DocFest.

“To hear that my loved ones cried and how much they loved me is like a wake-up call for me. There are some really dark moments [in the series] but at the same time, uplifting."

The TV personality also reflected on the emotional weight of revisiting her story.

“People have to remember that it’s actually my life, so if you’re exhausted just watching it, imagine how exhausting it is for my little pea brain."

As if the documentary was not enough, the couple appear to have another project lined up.

Lee recently teased a new venture titled Katie Price Presents: Roast of Hubby Lee Andrews – Unanswered Questions, set to launch on June 30.

Between a deeply personal documentary and a playful new collaboration, Katie seems determined to show every side of story.