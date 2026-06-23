Chappell Roan 'excited' to perform at Olivia Rodrigo's festival

Chappell Roan expressed excitement ahead of taking over the stage during Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming all-women music festival

After the Drivers License hitmaker announced the lineup, the featured singers took to their respective social media accounts to thank her.

Leading the pack was Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz. “eeeeee i'm so excited,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “Thank you @oliviarodrigo for including me.”

American rock band Die Spitz shared a separate post, writing, “So honored to be playing @daisychainfields this summer!”

“Thank you @oliviarodrigo, we’re stoked to be a part of this benefit festival supporting women + girls,” the Austin, Texas-formed all girl group added.

Garbage, meanwhile, described Olivia, 23, as “remarkable, irrepressible force”

“In the immortal words of the great @mskathleenhanna : Girls to the front,” the rock band formed in 1993 in Madison, Wisconsin added as they concluded the post.

Katseye, who recently made a splash at the 2026 AMAs, also highlighted the “benefit festival supporting women and girls” and thanked the Happier songstress for organising.

Musical artists Not for radio, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri and others also celebrated the cause and expressed eagerness to perform at the upcoming event.