Brad Pitt ‘desperate' to reunite with kids as Angelina Jolie sparks new drama

Brad Pitt's ‘desperate' to reunite with kids as Angelina Jolie sparks new drama

Brad Pitt is dealing with growing pressure as his long running family issues with Angelina Jolie continue to unfold.

The biggest change is now close. Their youngest twins are about to turn 18, which means the current custody setup will come to an end.

This marks a major turning point in their years long legal and personal battle.

Reports say that Brad is finding it very hard as his relationship with some of his children are very distant.

Some of them, however, have also removed his last name, which has added to the strain.

Sources claim that this has deeply affected him and he is struggling emotionally with how things have turned out over the years.

Since Pitt and Jolie’s split in 2016, there have been claims that Jolie has “alienated” some of the children from Brad, especially those he was once closest to.

A new twist also claims that the actress may have tried to repair the relationship after the split, which happened after a serious private jet incident in 2016.

Other reports now say Jolie allegedly attempted to rebuild ties but was rejected.

At the same time, Brad’s girlfriend Ines De Ramon is said to be giving him strong support.

Insiders say she is helping him stay positive and steady while everything around him feels uncertain.

There are also claims that she may try to reach out to his children, especially Shiloh, who was once believed to be very close to him.

Meanwhile, the situation is still getting updates every week as the custody timeline reaches its final stage.