Tom Holland could not keep THIS Marvel secret from Zendaya

Tom Holland may have done it again.

The actor famous for accidentally leaking Marvel secrets has revealed there was one blockbuster surprise he simply could not keep to himself – and Zendaya was the first person he told.

While promoting his latest projects, Holland opened up about learning that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the Marvel universe as Doctor Doom.

And unlike the countless secrets he’s been warned not to reveal, this one went straight to his closest confidante.

“[Robert and I] just have casual catch-ups every now and then. He called and told me. It’s really exciting,” Holland shared.

The Spider-Man star admitted that Marvel still keeps him on a tight information diet because os his spoiler-filled reputation.

“I don’t know a lot about those movies by design. I have a reputation for spoiling certain things and I think the studio is keeping me from the juicy details,” he said, before adding, “I am really excited about whatever it is they are doing.”

But it was not Marvel that sent fans into detective mode.

In the same interview cycle, Holland appeared to casually drop what many believe is confirmation that he and Zendaya have already tied the knot. Addressing viral AI-generated wedding photos, he recalled family members reacting to the fake images.

When asked whether he had to reassure anyone else about not being invited, Holland reportedly replied: “No, because they were all there.”

That one sentence instantly reignited speculation that the longtime couple quietly said “I do.”

Whether intentional or not, fans certainly noticed.

The actor also offered a rare glimpse into why his relationship with Zendaya works so well.

“Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” he said.

“So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her.”