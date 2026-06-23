Will Arnett's brutual response to Jason Bateman goes viral: 'Not your business'

Things got awkward – and then very funny – on the latest episode of Smartless Podcast when Will Arnett flat-out refused to answer a question about his past marriage to Amy Poehler.

The moment kicked off when Jason Bateman decided to steer the conversation into unexpectedly personal territory, asking, “Will, did you ever poo in front of Amy?”

Arnett did not even hesitate before shutting it down.

“Are you looking for clicks? Are you trying to get something that we can click around?” he fired back.

Bateman, clearly not ready to let it go, doubled down, reminding Arnett of their history.

“I always forget people listening to this. Wait, but hang on. You were married to her, had two kids. You guys never went to the bathroom in front of each other?”

That only made things worse.

Arnett pushed back again, visibly unimpressed. “I’m sorry. The question is, did I poo in front of Amy? And you’re saying that I don’t have manners? What are you talking about?”

When Bateman insisted it was “a good question,” Arnett shut the door completely.

“It’s not a good question. I refuse to answer it. I refuse to answer that. It’s none of your f–king business,” he said.

He even joked that Poehler would not be thrilled with the exchange, adding that his ex-wife would be “going to be outraged” by the conversation.

Arnett and Poehler were married from 2003 to 2016 and share two sons, Archie, 17, and Abel, 15.

While Arnett kept things firmly off-limits, Poehler has previously spoken more thoughtfully about their split in her memoir Yes Please, writing, “I don’t want to talk about my divorce because it is too sad and too personal,” while also praising their co-parenting.

“I am proud of how my ex-husband, Will, and I have been taking care of our children; I am beyond grateful he is their father; and I don’t think a [nearly] ten-year marriage constitutes failure.”

One thing both seem to agree on? Some parts of life – are staying off the record.