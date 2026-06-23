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BTS V comes to Jungkook's rescue at airport: Watch

Youngest BTS member Jungkook slams his head in regret before boarding flight

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 23, 2026

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Jungkook left fans concerned after he was seen hitting himself in a brief moment of frustration at the airport.

The youngest BTS member alongside RM, Jin, Suga, and V departed from Incheon International Airport heading to Madrid, Spain to kick off their European leg of the ARIRANG World Tour.

However, moments after he arrived at the facility something appeared to go wrong for the 28-year-old K-pop sensation

The globally acclaimed star suddenly slapped his hand against his forehead.

The singer's dramatic reaction left many wondering what had gone wrong, until the reason behind his regretful gesture became clear.

As clips of the moment circulated online, many speculated that Jungkook had forgotten something important.

Fans later figured it out that the he had accidentally left behind his AirPods.

Fortunately, fellow BTS member V quickly stepped in. He saved the day by sharing his headphones, once again showing off the duo's close bond.

Meanwhile, Jimin traveled to Paris, France for a Dior fashion event, and J-Hope attended Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton.

After their Tuesday, June 23 departure, the remaining members are heading to Madrid, Spain to launch the European leg of their BTS World Tour.

The tour is scheduled to visit other major cities including Brussels, London, and Munich.

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