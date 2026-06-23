Dianne Warren mourns music legend Clive Davis

The music industry is mourning the loss of a giant.

Following the death of legendary record executive Clive Davis at 94, songwriter Dianne Warren shared an emotional tribute that painted a picture far beyond boardrooms, chart records and Grammy wins.

To her, Davis was family.

“Clive was family. Obviously not by blood, but we create our own families,” Warren said. “In my heart, he was family.”

The hitmaker behind songs recorded by Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton and countless others admitted the loss felt deeply personal.

“It felt like losing my dad, losing another father.”

Warren credited Davis with helping shape not only her career but modern music itself. While many executives today focus on streaming numbers and social media metrics, she said Davis relied on something far simpler.

“All that matters is what makes you feel, what hits you in the heart.”

That instinct helped Davis discover and nurture generations of stars, from Janis Joplin and Carlos Santana to Bruce Springsteen and Whitney Houston.

Their friendship began with a rejection. Warren laughed while recalling how she first played songs for Davis and “he didn’t like any of them.” But she kept coming back, eventually building one of the most successful creative partnerships in pop music history.

The memories were not all business. Warren fondly remembered bringing Davis as her date to the Oscars and a hilarious misunderstanding when he thought she claimed to attend therapy from “10 a.m. to 5 o’clock.”

“He goes, ‘I know you’re crazy, Di, but you need that much therapy a day?’”

Through the laughter and success, Warren says one lesson defined Davis: “He taught me that it’s all about the song.”

Her final verdict on the man many consider the architect of modern pop music was simple.

“Genius, passionate, brilliant, kind.”

“We lost the greatest music man of all time today. No one will ever, ever, ever, ever come close to a tenth of what he did.”