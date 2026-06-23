Brooklyn Beckham melts after David, Victoria's emotional post: 'Best daddy'

The Beckham family drama has taken yet another very public turn – and this time, Father’s Day posts have poured fresh fuel on the fire.

David and Victoria Beckham tried to keep things heartfelt on Sunday, sharing nostalgic throwback photos featuring all four of their children, including estranged son Brooklyn Beckham.

Victoria posted a family image of David surrounded by their children, while David shared a black-and-white childhood snap of the entire brood, alongside individual portraits.

On paper, it looked like a sentimental olive branch. Behind the scenes, it reportedly landed very differently.

According to The Sun, Brooklyn, 27, was left “absolutely furious” after the posts went live.

“He’s fuming about it,” an insider said. “He’s asked them to leave him alone and they just keep posting him.”

“It just brings the whole thing up all over again,” the source added. “He wishes they’d leave it and leave him alone.”

Victoria’s post praised David as “the best daddy,” writing: “Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children and we love you so much.”

David, meanwhile, kept things reflective, saying: “Being a dad is my most important job… I love you all & thank you mummy @victoriabeckham For giving me our beautiful family.”

But tensions within the family have been simmering for the months. Brooklyn previously addressed the rift in a January Instagram post, accusing his parents of interfering in his marriage to Nicola Peltz – claims that escalated the already strained relationship.

More recently, he also pushed back against claims involving his younger sister Harper, after she was photographed outside his Los Angeles home in what appeared to be a reconciliation attempt. His team insisted it was staged, saying, “That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all — this was choreographed for the cameras.”

A source close to the family, however, suggested the situation has been emotionally draining on all sides, with Victoria reportedly “gutted for her children” as the divide continues to widen.

For now, the posts meant to celebrate Father’s Day have only highlighted one thing: this family story is still far from a happy ending.