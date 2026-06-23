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Court reveals who got Liam Payne's massive $29M inheritance

Liam Payne died in October 2024 in Buenos Aires after falling from a hotel balcony

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Published June 23, 2026

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Court reveals who got Liam Paynes massive $29M inheritance
Court reveals who got Liam Payne's massive $29M inheritance

New court papers have revealed who will get Liam Payne’s money after his death, bringing new attention back to the late singer’s estate.

Documents show that the late singer’s 9 year old son, Bear Grey Payne, is the main and only beneficiary of his fortune.

The estate is reported to be worth around more than 29 million dollars.

Most of the money will be kept in a trust until Bear becomes an adult, with some parts possibly available earlier depending on legal decisions.

Bear is the son of Liam Payne and singer Cheryl Cole, born in 2017.

Even after their separation, Liam often talked warmly about fatherhood and said his son was one of the most important parts of his life.

Payne died in October 2024 in Buenos Aires after falling from a hotel balcony.

Authorities, however, confirmed that he died from serious injuries caused by the fall.

The former One Direction singer’s sudden death shocked fans all over the world and got huge tributes from the music industry and One Direction fans.

He first became famous as a member of One Direction, one of the biggest boy bands in the world.

After the group went on break, he started a solo career and remained in the public eye.

Moreover, the court documents confirm that Bear will inherit the full estate, making him the main figure in Liam Payne’s legacy.

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