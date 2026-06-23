Logan Lerman quietly marries longtime partner Ana Corrigan: Report

The couple have been romantically linked since January 2020

Logan Lerman tied the knot with his longtime partner Ana Corrigan over the weekend.

The Percy Jackson actor married the ceramic artist in an intimate ceremony, a source confirmed to Just Jared on Monday, June 22. The news was first revealed by romcom writer Kirsten Smith, who posted a picture from the wedding via a since-expired Instagram Story.

“Mr & Mrs Logie got married and somehow this is the least blurry photo I have from the entire night,” Smith wrote over a picture of her and Lerman, who is seen wearing a white dress shirt, tailored black pants, and a black tie.

It is unclear when and where the couple said “I do,” and they have yet to confirm the news at the time of this article’s publishing.

Lerman, 34, and Corrigan, 31, first went public with their relationship in January 2020 when she posted a birthday tribute for him.

“Happy logie day,” she wrote along with a carousel of pictures of her and the Perks of Being a Wallflower alum.

At the time, she was living in New York City and he was in Los Angeles, so they were making long distance work. However, the pandemic struck during one of Corrigan’s visits to L.A., and she ended up staying with Lerman.

The couple have since shared glimpses of their relationship on their respective social media. In 2022, they officially made their red carpet debut in August 2022 at the world premiere of Bullet Train.

Lerman and Corrigan announced their engagement in 2023.