King Charles delights fellow grandfather with good news

King Charles has earned himself a reputation as a doting grandfather, who is set to reunite with his grandchildren based in US after four years.

While the matters are being dealt with behind the scenes, the monarch is continuing with his job. Charles seemed to have made a fellow grandfather’s day after he sent some positive news his way.

Steven Thompson, who works as a self-employed accountant, had received a letter from Charles that he would be awarded a BEM [British Empire Medal] in the King's Birthday Honours for his decades worth of voluntary work.

The 62-year-old had thought initially thought that it was bad news about him getting caught in a speeding incident that occurred few days prior, but the “official-looking letter” uplifted his spirits.

Steven has been coaching some of the best sportswomen for over three decades. He recalled taking his son, Matthew, to the Fairwood Waterloo Rugby Club (FWFC) when he was about five years of age, which is about 28 years ago now.

And now he proudly shared his “full circle” moment as his grandson, Daniel, is playing for the team.

“If in some small way at that young age group, I've got them hooked on it and enjoying the sport [then that's great],” he told Echo. “I've had some lovely messages this week saying how much the younger age groups did ignite their interest and passion in the sport.”