Olivia Rodrigo enjoys 'happiest week’ with 'You Seem Pretty Sad…'

Olivia Rodrigo had the “happiest week ever” thanks to her newly released album You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love.

The outpouring of love on her third studio album, released on June 12, and its journey to topping charts around the globe has put a smile on the Happier songstress’ face.

“I’ve had the happiest week ever. It feels so amazing to have this record out in the world,” the Drivers License hitmaker made the confession when she stopped by Australia’s Nova network for a chat on Wednesday, June 24.

“I’ve been living with it, and you know, finessing it for about two years now, and so it feels kind of surreal that now the songs are in other people’s hands, and to watch them kind of resonate with them the way that they are, and you know, apply them to their own personal lives, is just, it’s just so beautiful, and a total dream come true,” she tells Nova 96.9’s Ricki-Lee & Tim.

With a perfect three-from-three on the all-genres albums chart, the 23-year-old American pop phenomenon prompted a rumour mill on whether she can win her first album of the year trophy at the Grammy Awards next February.