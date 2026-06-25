Katie Price heads abroad as husband Lee Andrews teases ‘grilling' live stream

The self-described businessman teased the live stream on Instagram last week

Katie Price was spotted at Gatwick Airport looking stunning despite her swollen lips following corrective surgery.

The former glamour model,48, is set to reunite with her husband, Lee Andrews, 43, for a live stream in which she hopes to get answers to her questions following his prison stint.

The self-described businessman teased the live stream on Instagram last week by sharing a poster that read:' 'The grilling on Lee Andrews by Katie Price. Katie needs answers from her husband.'

However, followers are required to subscribe 'to get the full uncut answers.'

At the airport, Katie wore a full face of makeup, though her lips appeared swollen after having scar tissue removed in Brussels last week due to migrated filler.

She donned a red vest top and light grey jogging bottoms for the long -haul flight and had a microphone clipped to her collar to record her trip for her YouTube channel.

As for Lee's personal life, he was released from Al-Awir prison two weeks ago.

He was detained due to fraud allegations, although he insists he was held at gunpoint after being suspected of espionage.