Mitchel Musso admits 'Hannah Montana 20' wasn't 'presented correctly'

Mitchel Muso praises Miley Cyrus, says she's his 'sister'

Mitchel Musso is revealing the real reason he didn’t take part in the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special despite being a main character in the hit Disney show.

During his appearance on the Joe Vulpis podcast on Wednesday, June 24, the actor opened up about his time on Hannah Montana as Oliver Oken, best friend of Miley Cyrus’ character Miley Stewart/ Hannah Montana and Emily Osment’s Lilly Truscott. Much to fans’ disappointment, Muso and Osment did not appear in the 20th anniversary special in March 2026 — and not for a lack of invitation.

According to Musso, he would have been on board if the anniversary special was a new Hannah Montana episode or a movie instead of interviews and a mini-Hannah concert.

“Of course they asked me. But like I said it wasn’t presented correctly,” Musso admitted. “It’s too long of a wait to do it in a way that isn’t even close to, in my opinion, correct.”

Musso was just 15 years old when the first episode of Hannah Montana aired. Now 34, the Phineas and Ferb voice actor says he would do another episode in a heartbeat.

“I wanted it to be like that too for the 20th anniversary, the kid in me was banking on it like, “I can’t wait for everyone to be on set again,’ and it just didn’t work out that way,” he explained. “Do an episode. Do the show. The set’s still there… they did it differently, and it is what it is,”

That being said, Musso had nothing but praise for his former costar, Miley Cyrus.

“She’s one of the coolest people,” he said of the Grammy-winner. “One of the most impressive people… she’s my sister, you know what I mean? I’d do anything for Miles.”