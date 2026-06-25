Tom Holland sparks buzz about Zendaya's full name after calling her 'Maree'

Holland, 30, recently confirmed he secretly married Zendaya, 29

For years, Zendaya has been professionally known by only her first name. But it turns out, her inner circle calls her something else altogether.

During the Rome premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Wednesday, June 24, Tom Holland — who confirmed last week that he and Zendaya secretly got married — referred to the Euphoria actress as “Maree,” which is actually her middle name.

The moment occurred while the newlyweds — who have been together since at least 2021 after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 — were individually chatting with reporters on the red carpet. Holland, 30, was discussing a local gelateria when he turned to get Zendaya’s attention. Rather than using her first name, he called out, “Maree, do you remember the name of that place?”

Standing further down the carpet, Zendaya, 29, quickly replied, “Giolitti’s!”

The Emmy-winning actress then turned to reporters and explained, “That’s where we’re going after this.”

The viral moment left many fans wondering: What is Zendaya’s full name?

What is Zendaya's full name?

Zendaya’s full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman.

“Stoermer” is the last name of her mother, while “Coleman” is her father’s last name.

Meanwhile, the name “Maree” appears to be borrowed from her mother’s side of the family.