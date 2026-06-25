Niall Horan accidentally leaks song from upcoming tour setlist

Niall Horan appears to have accidentally leaked a song from his upcoming tour setlist.

Building anticipation for his Dinner Party Live On Tour, the former One Direction star shared an exciting video months ahead of the opening night.

“The first time any fans in the world heard the album was this listening party in Berlin,” a text flashed over the video, featuring the Slow Hands hitmaker vibing on his new song Pretty, with a jam-packed crowd.

The clip was captured during the Dinner Party album pre-listening session in Berlin on May 28.

The X Factor alum spent the whole day doing promotional work in the city before hosting the exclusive, intimate fan event later that evening at Festsaal Kreuzberg.

“This one’s gonna go off on tour!!!” he captioned the post.

His fan flooded the comments section with one writing, “so.. pretty confirmed in the setlist for tour [naughty and wide eyes emoji].”

Another added, “Can’t wait to hear it live Niall!!!” followed by a third, commenting, “just imagine how epic it’ll be on tour, can’t wait !!”

With his latest post, the Irish musician kind of confirmed that Pretty will surely be on his setlist when he will begin the tour..

Pretty is the tenth track on Niall’s fourth studio album, Dinner Party, which dropped on June 5.

It is a catchy, flirty track featuring the chant-worthy chorus, "Baby, can't you see? You're so f****** pretty."

The 32-year-old will kick off tour's UK and European leg on September 22, at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.