 
Geo News

Niall Horan accidentally leaks song from upcoming tour setlist

One Direction singer Niall Horan is slated to kick off his solo 'Dinner Party Live on Tour' in September

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 25, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
Niall Horan accidentally leaks song from upcoming tour setlist

Niall Horan appears to have accidentally leaked a song from his upcoming tour setlist.

Building anticipation for his Dinner Party Live On Tour, the former One Direction star shared an exciting video months ahead of the opening night.

“The first time any fans in the world heard the album was this listening party in Berlin,” a text flashed over the video, featuring the Slow Hands hitmaker vibing on his new song Pretty, with a jam-packed crowd.

The clip was captured during the Dinner Party album pre-listening session in Berlin on May 28.

The X Factor alum spent the whole day doing promotional work in the city before hosting the exclusive, intimate fan event later that evening at Festsaal Kreuzberg.

“This one’s gonna go off on tour!!!” he captioned the post.

His fan flooded the comments section with one writing, “so.. pretty confirmed in the setlist for tour [naughty and wide eyes emoji].”

Another added, “Can’t wait to hear it live Niall!!!” followed by a third, commenting, “just imagine how epic it’ll be on tour, can’t wait !!”

With his latest post, the Irish musician kind of confirmed that Pretty will surely be on his setlist when he will begin the tour..

Pretty is the tenth track on Niall’s fourth studio album, Dinner Party, which dropped on June 5.

It is a catchy, flirty track featuring the chant-worthy chorus, "Baby, can't you see? You're so f****** pretty."

The 32-year-old will kick off tour's UK and European leg on September 22, at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

Caroline Peaty sends best wishes to Holly Ramsay, Adam Peaty after pregnancy news
Caroline Peaty sends best wishes to Holly Ramsay, Adam Peaty after pregnancy news
Brad Pitt's family heartbreak deepens as twins near major milestone
Brad Pitt's family heartbreak deepens as twins near major milestone
Peter Andre claps back at Lee Andrews over 'adoption' claims involving children video
Peter Andre claps back at Lee Andrews over 'adoption' claims involving children
Dua Lipa makes core team members day more special with sweet gesture
Dua Lipa makes core team members day more special with sweet gesture
Katie Price shares shocking message from ex Dane Bowers about Lee Andrews
Katie Price shares shocking message from ex Dane Bowers about Lee Andrews
Lisa reveals why fans treat her differently after romance speculation
Lisa reveals why fans treat her differently after romance speculation
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new strict wedding rule leaked video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new strict wedding rule leaked
Lee Andrews faces fresh legal drama while Katie Price's goes through heartache
Lee Andrews faces fresh legal drama while Katie Price's goes through heartache